Elementary schooler asked by administrator to remove most of his Trump costume for 'Super Hero Day'

'Some people actually respect their president. For the staff to make him take it off is ridiculous'

Published October 30, 2020 at 8:27pm
(THE BLAZE) Things are tough all over for supporters of President Donald Trump — and apparently no matter how old they are.

An administrator at Oglethorpe Point Elementary in St. Simons, Georgia, asked a student to remove most of his Trump costume during "Super Hero Day," which took place earlier in the week, the Brunswick News reported.

The male preteen's costume included a "Trump 2020" hat, a Trump flag as a cape, and a red T-shirt with a blue "T" on it, the paper said, adding that the student was asked to remove the cape and hat — which he did.

