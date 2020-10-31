Elementary schooler asked by administrator to remove most of his Trump costume for 'Super Hero Day'

(THE BLAZE) Things are tough all over for supporters of President Donald Trump — and apparently no matter how old they are.

An administrator at Oglethorpe Point Elementary in St. Simons, Georgia, asked a student to remove most of his Trump costume during "Super Hero Day," which took place earlier in the week, the Brunswick News reported.

The male preteen's costume included a "Trump 2020" hat, a Trump flag as a cape, and a red T-shirt with a blue "T" on it, the paper said, adding that the student was asked to remove the cape and hat — which he did.

Read the full story ›