Email reveals Hunter Biden worried his Chinese communist-linked business partner would 'rat' to the 'feds'

Message for party operative discusses questionable loan agreement

Published October 24, 2020 at 5:25pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) New emails released from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell reveals Hunter was worried his business partner tied to the Chinese Communist Party would “rat” to the “Feds.”

In 2010, Hunter Biden emailed his business partner linked to the Chinese Communist Party, Eric Schwerin: “Once the Feds got ya you’ll rat out your mother — or at least you would.”

Eric Schwerin replied, “Probably. I wouldn’t be good in jail.”

Eric Schwerin was heavily involved in Hunter Biden’s grift and influence peddling scheme in China for many years.

