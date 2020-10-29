SECTIONS
FBI conducting criminal investigation into Hunter Biden days ahead of election

Bureau opened inquiry into allegations of money laundering in 2019

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2020 at 7:03pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The FBI reportedly has an active criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and his associates.

James Rosen, a reporter with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, tweeted on Thursday, less than a week until Election Day, that the bureau opened the inquiry into allegations of money laundering in 2019.

"EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into 'Hunter Biden and his associates,' focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today," he said.

