FBI conducting criminal investigation into Hunter Biden days ahead of election

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The FBI reportedly has an active criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and his associates.

James Rosen, a reporter with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, tweeted on Thursday, less than a week until Election Day, that the bureau opened the inquiry into allegations of money laundering in 2019.

"EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into 'Hunter Biden and his associates,' focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today," he said.

Read the full story ›