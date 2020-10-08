SECTIONS
U.S.
Federal authorities arrest 6 men in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Conspiracy to overthrow the state government

WND News Services
Published October 8, 2020 at 3:55pm
(THE BLAZE) – Federal authorities have arrested six men in connection with what they say was a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

The conspiracy was a described by the FBI as a plot to violently overthrow the state government in Michigan, WITI-TV reported. The investigation into this conspiracy involved multiple informants and undercover FBI agents.

Documents filed in court Thursday allege that six men – Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta – plotted to kidnap the governor.

