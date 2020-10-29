Florida man mauled by leopard after paying for 'full-contact experience'

(NEW YORK POST) – A Florida man was mauled by a black leopard after paying the owner of a private animal sanctuary for a "full-contact experience" with the rare cat, a report said.

Dwight Turner, 50, had to undergo several surgeries from the Aug. 31 attack in an enclosure behind the home of Michael Poggi in the town of Davie, WPLG reported, citing a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Turner had paid $150 to "play with" the black leopard and "rub its belly" behind Poggi's home, according to an FWC report.

Read the full story ›