Forget strep! Violence extremely contagious among children

(STUDY FINDS) -- COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents often worry about sending their kids to school amid seasonal flu outbreaks, but it seems something else spreads among children that has nothing to do with germs. According to researchers at Ohio State University, violence is also extremely “contagious” during adolescence.

The alarming study shows children are up to 183 percent more likely to commit an act of violence if a peer committed the very same act. It might make sense among close friends, but the study actually reports that the violence “bug” continues among peers by up to four degrees of separation.

Read the full story ›