PAN-DEMONIUM
Former NYT reporter says Trump's COVID remark may be 'smartest comment he's ever made'

'We need to take back our lives, our schools, and our whole world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2020 at 3:19pm
(DAILY WIRE) – Alex Berenson is an odd creature — he's a former New York Times reporter who actually doesn't hate President Donald Trump.

Berenson, author of a dozen spy novels, spends much of his day on Twitter highlighting data as he argues that the media overestimate the risk of COVID-19.

So Berenson was watching when Trump wrote on Twitter: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

