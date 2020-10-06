Former NYT reporter says Trump's COVID remark may be 'smartest comment he's ever made'

(DAILY WIRE) – Alex Berenson is an odd creature — he's a former New York Times reporter who actually doesn't hate President Donald Trump.

Berenson, author of a dozen spy novels, spends much of his day on Twitter highlighting data as he argues that the media overestimate the risk of COVID-19.

So Berenson was watching when Trump wrote on Twitter: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

