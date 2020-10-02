SECTIONS
Politics
Fox debate moderator blames president for clashes

Chris Wallace 'frustrated' by not being able to follow his 'debate book'

October 2, 2020
((FOX NEWS) -- "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace joined "Bill Hemmer Reports" Thursday to reflect on Tuesday night's explosive first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Wallace, who moderated the 94-minute clash in Cleveland, began by joking that the highlights host Bill Hemmer played had led to a recurrence the "PTSD" he had "just gotten over."

"My initial reaction was, 'This is great' because so often these debates become parallel news conferences where one candidate answers the question to him, the other candidate answers the question to him," Wallace recalled. "So when the president started engaging with Biden, I thought we were gonna have a real debate here."

