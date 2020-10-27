Fox News staffers have coronavirus, top anchors quarantine

(MEDIAITE) -- Fox News leadership announced in an internal memo Monday that several staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that has sent top anchors and executives into quarantine and prompted the network to reduce its in-person workforce.

A number of top figures at Fox News are under quarantine after a passenger on the network’s private flight from the final presidential debate in Nashville back to New York tested positive. The group of passengers included Fox News Media President Jay Wallace, chief political anchor Bret Baier, anchor of The Story Martha MacCallum, and two of the hosts of The Five, Dana Perino and Juan Williams.

“We wanted to inform you about recent developments of a few positive COVID-19 cases at FOX News Media,” Wallace and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in an internal memo. “This is a reminder that any employee who has tested positive will be quarantining and following all of our mandatory guidelines before they enter any of our buildings.”

Read the full story ›