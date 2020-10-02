Are we too fragile to handle 2 men trading insults?

Unless you've been living in a cave, you are fully aware that there was a "presidential" debate this past week and you would think that there is nothing more important happening in the world.

Virtually every "news" outlet is filed with the details of the "event," and reports are that the international press is also jumping in on coverage of the debate, the challenger, Joseph Biden, the incumbent, Donald Trump, and the moderator, Chris Wallace.

There's no need to go into great detail here as to what happened and when, and who said what and how. That's all we have heard since the event, and between you and me, I am sick of it.

The general consensus of the "mainstream media" is that Donald Trump lost, Joe Biden did better than some expected, and Chris Wallace was an unmitigated disaster as the moderator who lost control of the whole event.

One of the main themes of news coverage is focusing on the next two planned debates. One side is looking at how that event will be handled in terms of rules and regulations, who speaks when and for how long, and how the mics will be controlled.

There is much attention being put on who controls the mics and whether the moderator will be able to turn them on and off depending on who is talking. The idea is that it would prevent the candidates from interrupting each other, speaking over each other and hurling insults.

That may or may not work, depending on the next moderator. The man scheduled to moderate, Steve Scully, used to work for Biden! Uh-oh. We never learn!

A lot of interruptions occurred during this first debate, and the general consensus is that Donald Trump "won the prize" for them. But there's no doubt Biden held his own – not only with rambling on and on, but he excelled at the name-calling. There was a lot of that, and it certainly was not a good example of the adults running for president that our children could see and hear.

Biden called the president a fool, a liar, a racist, Putin's puppy, a clown and the worst president America has ever had. He'll also be remembered for other of his slams: "He never keeps his word"; "Keep yapping, man"; "Will you shut up, man?" and there was much more.

With all the attention on the shouting and insults, it's hard to figure out the positions of the candidates on important issues facing the country – which is what it is supposed to be about.

Through all this, Wallace tried to focus the candidates on issues and questions – but to no avail, until it became obvious that Wallace and Biden were competing against Trump. Not exactly the role of a supposed non-partisan moderator.

So egregious was Wallace's "performance" that even the liberals pounced on him with deafening criticism. It was deserved and not exactly what he expected, as he was touted as this amazingly talented journalist for the role of moderator.

So much for that.

There's another theme in news coverage and commentary dealing with whether or not there should even be any more debates. There are those who say the next two debates should be canceled.

Why?

"For the sake of the country!!!!!"

I haven't figured out exactly what that means except that apparently some people are such mushes that they can't deal with two grown men going at each other verbally.

This is a country that sends our young men into war to defend freedom, but the country supposedly will be "hurt" by hearing Biden and Trump verbally spar.

What utter nonsense! That it is even given a modicum of credence in media shows just how far society has declined. As for international criticism of the debate, honestly, who cares? I certainly don't.

As far as I'm concerned, we should have the next two debates; there should be specific themes for them; the moderator should be someone NOT AT ALL connected with either candidate or party; and yes, the moderator should be able to turn mics on and off for the correct period of time each candidate is supposed to respond to a question.

Other than that, leave the mics open and let them go at it. They are grown men, we are a grown-up country. Heaven help us if we can't deal with that!

Oh, and one more thing, both candidates should be checked to be certain they aren't wearing a wire/bug to get help from off-stage. Interestingly, Biden refused to be checked before Tuesday's debate, which does raise some suspicions about whether he got any off-stage help. Why would he refuse?

