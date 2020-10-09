The generation that gutted America – with the help of China

Fifty years ago, Yale law school professor Charles Reich laid out his vision of the future. He called it The Greening of America.

As the '60s counterculture generation ascended to positions of power in society, it would bring about a cultural and economic revolution.

That generation did indeed assume power. One of Reich's students was Bill Clinton.

But the change they wrought was not the greening of America.

When Bill Clinton and a bipartisan congressional coalition brought the people's Republic of China into the World Trade Organization in 2000, they set the stage for the gutting of America's industries.

And just as the Chinese Communist Party has gutted America's manufacturing base, it has gutted most of our nation's foundational institutions – academia, finance, media and government.

We have long regarded our institutions of higher education as one of America's crown jewels, shrines of academic freedom, free inquiry and intellectual expertise. Our universities would inculcate students from across the globe with Western values, who would carry them back home and liberalize the world.

A nice fantasy but the reality is quite different.

A Chinese student at the University of Minnesota was arrested in China and sentenced to six months in prison for tweets he posted while in the United States, Axios reports. The student used his Twitter account to post pictures of a cartoon villain that resembles Xi Jinping and of Winnie the Pooh, a character Chinese netizens use to lampoon Xi.

In response, the University of Minnesota has said … nothing. American universities have become so dependent on Chinese money they have abandoned all standards and values.

Add academia to the list of the hollowed out.

We do not know the full extent university programs dedicated to everything from foreign relations to climate science have been tainted by Chinese money.

Leading China watcher and CCP critic Christopher Balding describes the China exclusion rule and how it's corrupted so many institutions.

"Universities and political science professors will talk at length about foreign interference and disinformation and rightfully so. Ask them to ensure their own universities and departments are following the laws for foreign donations and we get the [China exclusion] response: trust me," Balding writes.

On another front, Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges are refusing to follow U.S. securities laws. Those arguing that we should allow Chinese companies to raise money in our capital markets are literally arguing we should ignore U.S. securities law for Chinese companies. And some of the most well-known bold-faced names in American finance are making that argument.

The unequal application of laws has hollowed out not just American capital markets. It has hollowed out the rule of law itself.

Neither are religious institutions immune. Pope Francis has surrendered Chinese Christians to the atheist totalitarian regime.

The Chinese Communist Party has hollowed out our political institutions, too.

We expect politicians to be free of conflicts of interest. But current and former officials from Sen. Dianne Feinstein to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and most famously Joe Biden have enriched themselves and their families through lucrative business deals with CCP-controlled entities.

Corporate America has suffered the same fate. In fact, there is no longer such a thing as "corporate America." The titans of business consider themselves global, not American, corporations. They control our news and entertainment media – ABC/Disney, AT&T, Warner/CNN, Viacom-Paramount/CBS, Universal-Comcast/NBC.

While Industrial America was the arsenal of democracy, Hollywood was the signal corps. From World War II to the Cold War, Hollywood promoted American freedoms, values and can-do attitude to the world.

Now, Hollywood's corporate giants have extensive business interests in China and shuns criticizing the Red regime.

In the end credits of its film "Mulan," Disney thanks the Chinese Communist authorities running concentration camps in Xinjiang. Mickey Mouse has become Mickey Mao-se.

The CCP has hollowed our academic, financial, political and cultural institutions as certainly as it has our industries. This may well prove more decisive than aircraft carrier battle groups to the outcome of the contest between East and West.

The generation that was supposed to usher in the greening of America is responsible for the gutting of America.