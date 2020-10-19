Georgetown University hires Peter Strzok as professor

Former FBI lead investigator Peter Strzok, who was fired over text messages uncovering his plot to prevent Donald Trump's election and later undermine his presidency, has been hired by Georgetown University as an adjunct professor.

Just the News reported Georgetown's website lists Strzok as a "recent professor" for the course Counterintelligence and National Security.

It says the course addresses "why nations conduct intelligence activity," taught from a "practitioner's perspective."

Strzok infamously exchanged text messages with paramour Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer. MSNBC hired Page as a legal and security analyst, and both Page and Strzok are suing DOJ over their termination.

TRENDING: Analysis: Kristen Welker, next debate's moderator, got busted tipping off Team Hillary in 2016

Strzok published a book this year that repeats his claim that Trump is compromised by the Russian government.

However, special Robert Mueller's investigation concluded there was insufficient evidence to back the claim of Trump-Russia collusion.

Strzok was the lead investigator of the Obama administration's Crossfire Hurricane probe of the Trump campaign, which led to the special counsel probe.

The Daily Caller noted the Justice Department's inspector general last December blasted the Obama administration's 17 "significant errors and omissions" in its applications to obtain warrants to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page.