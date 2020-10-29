Google, Twitter CEOs refuse to admit their employees are overwhelmingly leftist

(BREITBART) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he believes his employees leans left politically during Wednesday's Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Big Tech. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey did not answer whether they believe their employees lean politically right or left. The Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe are all notorious for their leftist progressive employees.

"We have public reports that you have different chat forums in all of your companies, and also public reports where the few conservatives that might work for your company have certainly been harassed on those types of forums," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) during Wednesday's hearing.

"I don't expect you to have taken a poll of your employees, but I just want to get kind of a sense — because I think it's pretty obvious — would you say that the political ideology of the employees at your company is, let's say 50/50? Conservative vs. liberal/progressive? Or do you think it's closer to 90 percent liberal, 10 percent conservative?" asked Johnson of the three CEOs.

Read the full story ›