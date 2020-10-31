Gov. Gavin Newsom sends his kids to private school when many California kids can't, sparking backlash

(THE BLAZE) California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent his children back to their private school this week, while at the same time, the state has forbid hundreds of thousands of other kids from attending school in-person. Many people saw this development as an unjust double standard.

Newsom said his four children have returned to in-person learning at their private school, according to Politico.

"They're phasing back into school and we are phasing out of our very challenging distance learning that we've been doing, so many parents are doing up and down the state," Newsom said on Friday.

