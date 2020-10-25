SECTIONS
Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least 6 children

Mother: "She was helpless and she was shouting 'mum please help me,' and I told her 'only your God can save you now'"

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 25, 2020 at 5:31pm
(REUTERS) Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said.

Arriving on motorcycles and in civilian clothes, the attackers hit the school around midday in the city of Kumba in South West Region, according to the accounts, including from one parent outside the school at the time.

Some children were injured jumping from second storey windows.

