Gym rebrands as church to stay open during COVID lockdown

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- A gym in Krakow, Poland, is trying to rebrand itself as a "Church of the Healthy Body" in order to stay open during new coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The manager of Atlantic Sports Fitness, Marta Jamróz, wrote in a Saturday Facebook post: "Since fitness classes cannot function ... a religious congregation of members are starting today at our club the 'Church of the Healthy Body.'"

Jamróz also referred to the gym's trainers as "the elder council."

Read the full story ›