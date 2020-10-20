Gym rebrands as church to stay open during COVID lockdown

(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- A gym in Krakow, Poland, is trying to rebrand itself as a "Church of the Healthy Body" in order to stay open during new coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
The manager of Atlantic Sports Fitness, Marta Jamróz, wrote in a Saturday Facebook post: "Since fitness classes cannot function ... a religious congregation of members are starting today at our club the 'Church of the Healthy Body.'"
Jamróz also referred to the gym's trainers as "the elder council."
