Gym rebrands as church to stay open during COVID lockdown

Trainers now call selves 'the elder council'

Published October 19, 2020 at 9:40pm
(BUSINESS INSIDER) -- A gym in Krakow, Poland, is trying to rebrand itself as a "Church of the Healthy Body" in order to stay open during new coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The manager of Atlantic Sports Fitness, Marta Jamróz, wrote in a Saturday Facebook post: "Since fitness classes cannot function ... a religious congregation of members are starting today at our club the 'Church of the Healthy Body.'"

Jamróz also referred to the gym's trainers as "the elder council."

