DiversionsROYAL PAIN
Harry 'desperately unhappy' in marriage to Meghan Markle

Royal expert: Prince is 'hooked by a political activist'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2020 at 2:56pm
(KNEWZ) – A royal biographer has come forward with sensational claims about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship, saying the Duke is "deeply unhappy" in his marriage to his political activist wife.

As The Sun reports, royal historian Hugo Vickers unleashed damning criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while speaking at the digital Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival this week.

"He, no doubt, thought he had found himself a very exotic and glamorous wife out of the norm. Actresses can be very beguiling," Vickers said of the 36-year-old prince.

Read the full story ›

