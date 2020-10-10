Hillary Clinton calls on Pentagon to slash defense spending

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Hillary Clinton has called on Congress to slash the Pentagon's budget and shift funding to 'domestic renewal' and foreign diplomacy, arguing that expensive weapons systems from the Cold War and war on terror are no longer needed.

In a lengthy essay published in Foreign Affairs magazine on Friday, the former secretary of state laid out her vision for restructuring U.S. defense spending, while accusing the Trump administration of mismanagement.

'Today's competition is not a traditional global military contest of force and firepower,' Clinton wrote.

