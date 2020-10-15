Hot mic: Feinstein caught discussing Barrett's 'religion' again

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who infamously told Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a 2017 appeals-court confirmation hearing that her religious beliefs could disqualify her, has done it again.

A microphone picked up the senator during a break in Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing Wednesday discussing the fact that the judge's opposition to abortion is based on her Roman Catholic faith.

In 2017, Feinstein told Barrett of her concern that "the dogma lives loudly within you," prompting outrage because the Constitution forbids any religious test for federal office.

On Wednesday, Feinstein was heard saying, apparently regarding Barrett: "She's been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion."

📽️ Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.” pic.twitter.com/5dUBhHLQsn — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) October 15, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., reacted on Twitter: "Gotta love those hot mics."

The Gateway Pundit noted that Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., recently accused Barrett of being an "orthodox Catholic."

The report noted Sens. Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono critcized Judge Brian Buescher for his membership in the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic men's group founded in 1882 that is widely respected for its charitable work.