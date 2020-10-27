SECTIONS
Politics U.S. Wire
P Share Print

House Republicans mock Hillary Clinton as she reacts angrily to Barrett confirmation

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published October 27, 2020 at 12:03pm
P Share Print

Hillary Clinton received misery and mockery for a birthday present Monday as the Democrat who lost the 2016 election had to see President Donald Trump's third nominee to the Supreme Court confirmed.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on Monday night after a 52-48 vote ended a highly partisan confirmation process.

House Republicans simply noted what was, to them, the happy alignment of Clinton's 73rd birthday with the day that Barrett was confirmed and took her oath.

"Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton!" House Judiciary Republicans tweeted.

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden calls Kamala's husband 'Kamala's wife'

Clinton responded to seeing Trump do what she never would by repeating the Senate Democrats' talking point that adding Barrett to the court could kill Obamacare when the Supreme Court deals with questions about the scope of the Affordable Care Act.

"Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans' health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out," she tweeted.

Many on Twitter joined in celebrating Trump's "birthday present" to Clinton.

During Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, she was asked if she had been approached about how she would vote on Obamacare or had made assurances about her vote.

"Absolutely not," she said, according to NPR. "I was never asked, and if I had been that would have been a short conversation."

Barrett, while a law school professor, had criticized a past Supreme Court ruling concerning the Affordable Care Act.

"I am not hostile to the ACA," she said, noting that the issue on the current case is the issue of severability -- whether a law can stand if part of it is ruled unconstitutional.

"That's not something that I have ever talked about with respect to the Affordable Care Act," Barrett said. "Honestly, I haven't written anything about severability that I know of at all."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×