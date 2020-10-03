SECTIONS
Hypnotist arrested for giving illegal prostate exams to patients, prosecutor says

Investigation was launched after patients went to police and described their visits

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2020 at 2:34pm
(WHIO) A New Jersey hypnotist was arrested after subjecting patients to illegal prostate exams, investigators said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said patients would visit Robert Bruckner, 55, for hypnotherapy sessions and he would perform the exams, WCBS reported. It is unclear if the patients were under hypnosis during the exams.

Bruckner, who is not a licensed doctor, owns Major Mindset Hypnosis Counseling. He offers services to adults, teens and children.

Read the full story ›

