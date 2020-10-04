SECTIONS
Iran arms Hamas with long-range missiles as Mideast nations normalize relations with Israel

'Gaza’s resistance fighters were in dire need of these weapons'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2020 at 2:37pm
(NATIONAL FILE) According to a documentary “What is Hidden is Greater,” that aired on Al Jazeera, Iran is arming the Islamofascist terror group Hamas with sophisticated long-range missile launching systems that directly threaten the national security of Israel and all Western assets in the region.

Tehran is supplying the Gaza-based Sunni terrorist group with Fajr-5 long-range missile launching systems along with Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, according to Abu Ibrahim, chief of weapons production for Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades.

The al-Qassam Brigades is the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas organization. It is officially designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, The EU, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

