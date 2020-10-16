Iran threatens Gulf countries making peace with Israel

(INVESTIGATIVE PROJECT) Iran is escalating threats toward the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain after the United States helped broker peace deals between Israel and the two Gulf states.

Following the peace agreements between both Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and the normalization of the relationships between the latter countries to Israel, sponsored by the United States, the Iranian regime escalated its threats towards both countries in an unprecedented manner.

"Any apparent or clandestine activity by the Israeli intelligence services or their agents in the Islamic Republic or the region, the response will not be directed at the Zionist entity only, and the UAE will be part of the response," said Iranian deputy House Speaker Hassan Abdel Lahian.

