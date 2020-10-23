Italy did everything Fauci recommends – now it has near record-breaking virus numbers

(PJ MEDIA) Italy is in the midst of a full-blown second wave coronavirus outbreak, along with the entire continent of Europe. But why? Italy, especially, is a puzzle. The nation — the hardest hit in Europe — hasn’t had this many deaths and positive tests since May. At that time, they quarantined the entire northern half of the country in the most draconian crackdown in Europe.

When they emerged, the Italians vowed to do things “right.” On Wednesday, the death toll topped 125 and shows no sign of easing.

