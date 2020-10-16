Jake Tapper & Tony Fauci gang up on Trump

How does Dr. Anthony Fauci still have a job? He's part of the Inside-the-Beltway Deep State and has attempted to undermine the president since he was elevated to the position of Doctor COVID Know-it-All. And here is just another example.

Many of us have seen clips of what Trump said at a recent rally – that he loves and appreciates the support he's gotten so much that he wanted to go into the crowd and kiss everyone.

He added that he could do this because he is now immune from getting the coronavirus.

For this, CNN pounced all over him and invited the nation's top "expert" on everything coronavirus, Dr. Fauci, to join Jake Tapper in the Trump bashing.

Still basking in the glow of his 15 minutes of fame, Fauci, I'm sure, gladly accepted.

Tapper asked Fauci whether Trump was right to say he was immune. Yet even before Fauci answered, the chyron across the bottom of the screen said, "Trump Falsely Claims He's immune, Defends White House Event."

Fauci answered, in his usual condescending way: "The problem with the word immune, it means different things to different individuals."

No, Dr. Fauci, it doesn't – not this time. Not if you listened to what the president said immediately following his declaration. Trump was actually quite clear, but evidently Tapper wasn't interested in providing any context, and Fauci had no interest in asking for any.

Saint Fauci then added that it's true the president is immune, but they don't know for how long.

Now, for an unbiased "real" journalist, this would have been an opportunity to jump in and repeat what President Trump actually said – that he stated exactly what Fauci said. Of course, a blind man could see that Tapper is the polar opposite of a real journalist. And unbiased … please!

A real journalist would have played the entire segment and asked Fauci to merely confirm or debunk Trump's declaration. And by the entire segment, I mean all 16 seconds of it.

During the rally, Trump said, "I'm immune – I don't know for how long. Some people say for life; some people say for four months. …"

You can watch it here. The segment in question runs from 1:24 to 1:40.

But Tapper is clearly not interested in the facts and the truth. He and his network are wholly focused on inflicting damage to Trump, and don't care what they have to do to the truth to achieve it.

Trump went on to do what a leader should – instill confidence, not fear, and trust in the American people.

During the rally, Trump confidently added that Americans can figure it out. "If you don't feel good about going out – stay, relax. You know the risk groups. You know the older people. …"

We all know that the president has a tendency toward the hyperbolic, but not this time. Despite his usual blustery tone and mannerisms, what Trump said at this rally was factually correct in every way, while remaining uplifting.

So what was Tapper trying to stir up?

Answer: the same thing they've been doing since before the president was elected and exactly what the chyron stated – suggesting that Trump is a liar. And Tapper was betting that no one in his sycophantic, Trump-hating audience watched the rally to know what the president said, including the useless Fauci.

Either way, Jake Tapper knows he has an ally in Dr. Fauci. And Fauci continues to have no appreciation for the man, President Trump, who, in effect, made him a household name.

I marvel at the fact that Fauci still holds the position he does and why Trump hasn't fired him. For a man who build a television career on firing people, it's a mystery to me that Fauci, this bureaucrat, has been spared the ax.

Listen to an audio version of this column: