Jane Fonda says COVID-19 is 'God's gift to the left'

It 'ripped the Band-Aid off who [Trump] is'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2020 at 11:34am
(DAILY CALLER) – Jane Fonda said she thinks that the coronavirus is "God's gift to the left" and said that it has "ripped the Band-Aid off who [President Donald Trump] is."

"We are people who can help determine which way humanity goes," the 82-year-old actress shared in a clip supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The video was posted on YouTube by the Washington Free Beacon in a post on Wednesday.

"What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we're just so lucky, we have to use it with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have," she added.

Read the full story ›

