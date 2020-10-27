SECTIONS
Diversions Education Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
P Share Print

Jerusalem geologist believes we have the nails used to crucify Jesus

'We also identified and photographed a number of microscopic fragments of bone'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2020 at 2:53pm
P Share Print

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Fragments of nails believed to have been used in Jesus’s crucifixion have ancient wood and fragments of bone on them, according to a new study, The New York Post reported.

The fragments appeared for the first time after a 1990 excavation of a burial site of Caiaphas, the high priest who organized a plot to kill Jesus according to the New Testament.

Scholars at the time slammed the suggestion, denying the nails that Israeli filmmaker Simcha Jacobovici had found were the same ones from Caiaphas’s tomb.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×