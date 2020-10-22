SECTIONS
Jewish restaurant in NYC hit with coronavirus fine for leaving door open

'What if my store is hot? I'm not allowed to open the door?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2020 at 3:28pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – A video out of Brooklyn shows a city inspector handing out a COVID violation fine to a Jewish restaurant owner because he left his door open to let in some fresh air. The clip, which has received over half a million views on Twitter, shows the owner complaining to the city inspector about being fined and hit with a court summons "for keeping my doors open."

"You're giving me a ticket because my doors are open, sir?" asks the owner.

He then points out that there is nobody inside the restaurant and adds, "What if my store is hot? I'm not allowed to open the door because the store is hot?"

Read the full story ›

