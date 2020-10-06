Joe Biden says 'some black woman' lets people stay home

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden attributed people's ability to stay home during the pandemic to “some black woman” stocking grocery store shelves.

“The American public, the blinders have been taken off. They've all of a sudden seen a helluva lot clearer,” Biden said on Sept. 15 in Tampa at a campaign event with veterans. “They’ve seen, 'Geez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stock the grocery shelf.’”

“Or 'A young Hispanic is out there, these DREAMers are out there, 60,000 of them, acting as first responders, and nurses and docs.' Or, all of a sudden, people are realizing, ‘My Lord, these people have done so much, not just black, white, across the board, have done so much for me. We can do this. We can get things done.'”

Read the full story ›