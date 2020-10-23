Joe Biden's collusion – with Google

This week, yours truly, the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch and a former prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department Antitrust Division, arranged to take the video deposition of Joe Biden and his campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, who illegally interfered with the YouTube channel of Freedom Watch Inc. after I, many months ago, threatened to bring the presidential candidate before a citizens grand jury over his and his son Hunter's illegal activities in Ukraine and China during my weekly radio broadcast, "Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman," on Radio America Network.

As a result of this interference, Google/YouTube, doing the bidding of and attempting to curry favor with Biden and his campaign – who they have put their money on to be the 46th president of the United States – removed all of my and Freedom Watch's public-interest YouTube postings for the last many years. Only after I threatened Google/YouTube through its attorney at Williams & Connolly, not coincidentally also the law firm of the Clintons, with suit were the postings restored. However, damage to my personal and professional reputations had already occurred, as it created the false impression that I had done something wrong.

I therefore filed suit against Biden and his campaign over this interference in Florida state court in Palm Beach County, and the case remains pending.

Previously, Freedom Watch and our brave and fearless client Laura Loomer, who now is running for Congress in Palm Beach County, had also filed a class action antitrust lawsuit against Google/YouTube and other big tech companies, which is headed to the Supreme Court. We did so long before the belated civil complaint filed early this week by my alma mater, the Antitrust Division, where I was on the trial team that broke up the AT&T monopoly during the Reagan administration. In the compromised filing, Attorney General Bill Barr, aka "Blowhard Bill," and the Department of Justice did not ask for the break-up of the Google monopoly as had occurred with AT&T, but only restrained and politically compromised cosmetic measures to increase competition among search engine providers. The suit frankly falls short of the relief needed and is too little too late, given all that is happening with regard to discrimination against conservatives, people of faith and President Trump. Freedom Watch will be intervening in this government lawsuit to advocate for a total break-up of Google.

Clearly, Blowhard Bill Barr's Justice Department lacks the courage to take strong action, as has been the case since he was appointed by President Donald Trump to succeed the equally worthless former AG Jeff Sessions. In filing this case now, Barr was simply trying to take the proverbial monkey off his back over criticism that he has not seen fit to indict former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the "love birds" former FBI Special Agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, former Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, or Obama intel agency czars James Clapper and John Brennan. To top all of his cowardly conduct off, Barr has declared the Obamas, Clintons and Bidens "off limits" and thus above the law.

TRENDING: Topless teen-girl photos on 'Biden' laptop? Delaware police reportedly investigating

Why is Blowhard Bill so cowardly? The answer is really simple and obvious. The deep state intel agencies have so much dirt on him, as they do with the overwhelming majority of public figures in the cesspool of the nation's capital, that to do anything substantive would result in "unacceptable blowback" for the attorney general.

This is the modus operandi in our body politic today and why, as I pen in my latest book, "It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!" We the People must now rise up and take care of business. Time is short, and there is, as I wrote last week, no political messiah on the horizon. Even if, by the Grace of God, The Donald is reelected, the court jesters, fools and criminals in Congress will block his initiatives every step of the way. And, the ethical and moral decline, which has nearly hit rock bottom, will continue, as the fabric of our body politic has been infected with socialist, communist radical and racist ideology, thanks in large part to our so-called educational institutions.

We the People must therefore take it upon ourselves, seizing the moment, as fearless as our Founding Fathers, and wage a forceful but peaceful revolution. If we are physically attacked by the radical left, however, we must be prepared to defend ourselves to the end with our constitutional Second Amendment rights.

My having sued Joe Biden and his corrupt presidential campaign is just one battle in this war the citizenry must now rise up and win. Please order my book "It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!" and enlist in our modern-day continental army, Freedom Watch's Justice League at www.freedomwatchusa.org. And, also enlist in a new public-interest group I have founded with Sheriff Joe Arpaio, "America's Sheriff, Inc.," by going to www.americassheriff.org. America's Sheriff was conceived of to protect our crucial law enforcement officers, so necessary for the safety and well-being of our families.

The Father and his Son are with us. Now we must return the favor and save Their greatest creation for mankind, the United States of America, before the money changers and criminals of the left burn down the Temple and nothing is left but ash.

We the People will show our resolve and means to fight and win this war with the left if we "forget the scandal industry," turn off cable news and get to work now, before it is too late!

Listen to Larry's recent podcast: