Joy Behar thanks Jeffrey Toobin for hands-on distraction from Trump

(DAILY CALLER) -- Joy Behar offered her thanks to CNN political analyst Jeffrey Toobin, saying that his inappropriate workplace Zoom-call had “provided a public service.”

Behar and her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” responded Tuesday to the news that Toobin had been first suspended by The New Yorker and then granted leave from CNN after colleagues saw him masturbating during a Zoom call.

Sunny Hostin weighed in first, saying that even though Toobin had been in his own home at the time, being part of a work call meant he could potentially be accused of “sexualizing the workplace.” She went on to ask whether anyone had considered investigating Toobin’s actions as “addictive behavior” or behavior that was a product of the pandemic.

