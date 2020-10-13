SECTIONS
Judge issues ruling on student and his Trump-mural school parking space

Officials painted over his personal spot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2020 at 3:36pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A federal judge has ruled a Louisiana school superintendent and her school board violated a student’s First Amendment rights by painting over his school parking spot — which had included a large mural of President Trump.

Seniors at Pine Junior-Senior High School in the Washington Parish School District are permitted to personalize their assigned parking spot for a $25 fee. Ned Thomas opted to paint President Trump donned in stars and stripes sunglasses and a bandana.

Thomas’s painting was approved by Pine’s principal as the image did not violate the “Senior Paint Your Parking Space” policy. This policy prohibits profanity, lewd images and other students’ names, according to Nola.com.

