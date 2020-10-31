Judge rules Rittenhouse should be extradited to Wisconsin to face murder charges

(FOX NEWS) An Illinois judge ruled Friday that a teenager accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third in August during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wis., should be extradited to the Wisconsin city to face homicide charges.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., was in a courtroom hours earlier for a Friday morning court hearing unshackled, wearing a blue button-down shirt, a dark tie and a face mask.

Defense lawyers indicated before the hearing in Waukegan that they would call witnesses, including Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, to try to block his extradition. But they didn't, instead focusing on the legalities of the case.

