Justice Department sues author of Melania Trump tell-all book

(CNBC) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the author of a book about first lady Melania Trump, claiming that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff broke a non-disclosure agreement that barred her from revealing confidential information obtained during her work for the president’s wife.

The lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C. asks a judge to order Winston Wolkoff to surrender any profits from her book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” to a government trust.

Winston Wolkoff, who had been close friends with Melania Trump, previously served as a volunteer advisor to the first lady after President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

