'This was a kangaroo court': LMU students impeach Latina senator over conservative views

Loyola Marymount University student Stephanie Martinez is exactly what schools seek in admissions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2020 at 2:06pm
(ZERO HEDGE) Loyola Marymount University student Stephanie Martinez is exactly what schools seek in admissions.

She is politically and social active. She has been involved in the school’s governance and community, including serving at the government senator for diversity and inclusion. She is also conservative.

That last element proved unacceptable recently when fellow students impeached her after a three-hour proceeding because she expressed her opposition to illegal immigration on social media.

