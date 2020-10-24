SECTIONS
Money U.S.
P Share Print

Kansas county spends $350,000 of COVID-19 relief money on cameras for soccer park

'I understand the concerns, but this is clearly an allowable, eligible expense'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2020 at 3:27pm
P Share Print

(THE HILL) A city council in Kansas is facing backlash over a plan to allocate $350,000 in federal coronavirus relief aid to purchase cameras for a local soccer complex.

The Overland Park City Council this week voted 10-2 to purchase cameras and video equipment to broadcast games at Scheels Soccer Complex, The Kansas City Star reported.

According to the proposal, Overland Park will grant Musco Sports Lighting the license to stream the games on its platform, giving the city 70 percent of the revenue generated from people paying to watch or download them.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×