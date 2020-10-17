Kim Jong Un cries, apologizes for 'failures' at military parade

(JERUSALEM POST) North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un shed tears, issuing an apology to his people for failing to live up to their expectations, The Guardian reported on Monday.

"Our people have placed trust – as high as the sky and as deep as the sea – in me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily," Kim said, according to a Korea Times translation cited by the media outlet.

"I am really sorry for that," the authoritarian leader continued, speaking to a crowd at a parade marking the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

Read the full story ›