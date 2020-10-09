Who knew? Dems' entitlement mentality extends to governing!

The very briefest history of communism is this: It always fails, regardless of who tries it, regardless of where it is tried, and regardless of how it is tried. Every communist failure has been a human catastrophe.

This happens because in the heart of communism lives a flawed view of what makes us human. Whether it was Stalin's gulag, the former USSR's Siberian prison camps, or Mao's Chinese communist reeducation camps, the underlying premise is the same. The minds of men and women are infinitely malleable and thus can be twisted into whatever grotesque shape the communist leadership determines is most beneficial for the new society.

Oddly enough, what is most beneficial for this new communist nation is that the new communist leadership – having toppled the old democratic leadership – continue to govern … forever.

In practice it never works out that way, because the central communist "truth" about humanity is false. Men and women are not infinitely malleable in what they believe and therefore in how they act. Coercion and violence may keep them in line for several generations, but in the midst of building their impossible "utopia," the glorious revolution always drowns the nation in blood.

As Alexander Solzhenitsyn noted of Russian communism, "All this has happened to us because we have forgotten God." If you don't understand that God has a backdoor entrance into the human mind, then you will fail to understand what is taking place all around you. God is prying open His backdoor entrance into the human mind.

The riots and looting in American cities – the vast majority governed by Democrats for decades – betray the same ruling mentality entitlement as the not-so-glorious communist revolutions that have gone before them. Once power is gained it must be preserved regardless of the cost to anyone and everyone else.

Democrats in America have historically gained power by giving away "free" stuff to entice their voters. If you don't recognize this stuff is neither "free" nor owned by the politicians giving it away, then you are probably a Democrat. If you sometimes feel a tinge of guilt at the government taking something away from someone else and giving it to you, then you are a problem Democrat, because you are beginning to see the light.

Problem Democrats feel some degree of guilt at taking things that aren't theirs. To combat this guilt, Democratic politicians developed and cultivated the idea of entitlement among their voters. Not only should stuff be taken away from those who have earned it and given to you, but you are entitled to it, because of (fill in the blank). Since you are entitled, it is perfectly right to want it and take it, because those who have it do not "deserve" it the way you do.

As the riots have shown, Democratic politicians who have invented entitlement as a way to keep their voters coming out whenever needed also fell for their own entitlement scams. Regardless of how incompetently Democratic mayors and governors have governed, they feel entitled to continue governing.

Any sane human being would have to ask, "Why?" If under your leadership the cities are dying, residents being killed, and the state is destroying its own economy and tax base, why would you want to continue? Why not ask for help through the end of your term and then leave? Why run for reelection?

Maybe your entitlement mentality took you too far. Maybe feeling entitled to govern, you felt entitled to be elected. Maybe you felt entitled to use fraudulent votes to gain or retain your office. Maybe you felt entitled to the votes of dead people, non-residents, non-citizens.

Maybe when you were elected you felt entitled to enrich yourself through your office. Perhaps you redirected some federal or state monies from their intended purpose. Perhaps you put in workarounds to award certain contracts that brought money back to you. Surely for the burden of governing, you are entitled to "fair" compensation.

Maybe you should have called the entitlement mentality what it really is: greed and envy. Doesn't sound so high-minded now, does it? But it's a very old part of the human experience. It's also a very ugly part.

For the corrupt, blocking their exposure is the ultimate entitlement. The deeper the corruption, the more people involved in sharing the profits, the more important blocking public exposure becomes.

Donald Trump's first term has only hinted at the level of corruption that we the people have let grow up among us during decades of neglect. It will not be uprooted without pain and suffering spread across the land. Nor will it be uprooted without the glorious light of God shining through the backdoor that God has reserved for His entrance alone into into the hearts and minds of men and women.

The path from corruption to communism is easy and painless for the corrupt, which is why they are now pursuing it. If we let them win, the powers of the surveillance state and Big Tech may mean there is never another chance to free ourselves. Is that the legacy you want to leave for your children, and their children? "Mom and dad had a chance. Grandma and grandpa could have stopped it. They could have voted to clean it up, but they didn't. Why not?"

