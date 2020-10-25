L.A. Times targets MacArthur's church by labeling 3 COVID-19 cases an 'outbreak'

(FEDERALIST) The Los Angeles Times targeted California pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church on Thursday by publishing an article that framed the congregation’s three reported COVID-19 cases as an “outbreak.”

“Coronavirus outbreak strikes L.A. megachurch that defied public health orders,” said the headline.

The church defied county orders to resume in-person services in July. While the Times noted it has “an estimated attendance of 7,000” and only reported the three cases of COVID-19 to “determine whether there is an outbreak,” the paper still used that label.

