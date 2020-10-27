SECTIONS
Lack of common travel protocols could cost world trillions of dollars

'There's no harmonization between the control measures'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2020 at 2:25pm
(CNBC) -- Countries have not yet come to a consensus on how to safely restart travel amid the coronavirus crisis, and this could cost the global economy trillions of dollars, according to the chief executive of Dubai Airports.

“We don’t have an agreed testing procedure for a reliable, accurate and scalable test, and that needs to happen,” Paul Griffiths told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble on Monday.

“Secondly, there’s no harmonization between the control measures and the need to have a quarantine regime that is both effective and non-intrusive,” he said. Dubai Airports owns Dubai International and Dubai World Central Airports in the United Arab Emirates.

Read the full story ›

