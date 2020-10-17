Las Vegas voter: I could have voted 4 times thanks to vote-by-mail

(LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL) If Laurel Morley weren’t honest, she could have voted four times in this election. Blame Nevada’s rushed vote-by-mail system.

Morley, a 25-year Las Vegas resident, lives alone. Recently, she received five ballots in the mail. She should have received only two, one for herself and one for her son who attends an out-of-town university. But she also received two ballots for adult children who moved years ago and plan to vote in other states. And she received a ballot for an aunt who lived with her before passing away in 2019.

Morley is confident that she could have voted four times. She could have forged her aunt’s signature “well enough that it’s not going to be flagged,” she said. “Without a doubt” she could have done the same for her kids’ signatures, she added.

