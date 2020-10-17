SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Las Vegas voter: I could have voted 4 times thanks to vote-by-mail

'There's no way I'm the only household that has this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2020 at 8:47pm
P Share Print

(LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL) If Laurel Morley weren’t honest, she could have voted four times in this election. Blame Nevada’s rushed vote-by-mail system.

Morley, a 25-year Las Vegas resident, lives alone. Recently, she received five ballots in the mail. She should have received only two, one for herself and one for her son who attends an out-of-town university. But she also received two ballots for adult children who moved years ago and plan to vote in other states. And she received a ballot for an aunt who lived with her before passing away in 2019.

Morley is confident that she could have voted four times. She could have forged her aunt’s signature “well enough that it’s not going to be flagged,” she said. “Without a doubt” she could have done the same for her kids’ signatures, she added.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×