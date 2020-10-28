SECTIONS
Education Faith U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Lawsuit: School district bans 'Homosexuality is a sin' shirt, but allows gay-pride symbols

Appeals court protected 'Be happy, not gay' shirt on campus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2020 at 1:25pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A student who was allegedly sent home for wearing a shirt stating “homosexuality is a sin” is now suing her Tennessee school district for violating her First Amendment rights and freedom of religion under state law.

She’s challenging the constitutionality of the Overton County Board of Education’s dress-code policy, both as written and applied to her, and seeking an injunction against its continued enforcement.

The federal lawsuit claims the teacher who sent her to the principal’s office on Aug. 25 had a pro-homosexuality symbol in the classroom. The principal allegedly told her it violated the dress code because her shirt was “sexually connotative.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×