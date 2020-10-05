SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Man shatters Portland police cruiser's window, pepper sprays officer inside

Window-breaking tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, rocks and other items inside attacker's car

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2020 at 1:25pm
P Share Print

(NEW YORK POST) A Portland man bashed the window of a police car and pepper-sprayed an officer who was sitting inside on Sunday morning, authorities said.

John Russell, 41, is accused of busting one of the windows to the squad car at about 9:40 a.m. in order to hit the officer with the spray, Portland police said in a press release.

The officer was doing paperwork inside the marked police vehicle near South Corbett Avenue and South Lane Street at the time of the attack.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×