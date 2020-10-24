SECTIONS
Man shocked by power-bill spikes after buying electric vehicle

'We were never told, 'Oh thank you for going green, but the government will now make you pay for that'

Published October 24, 2020 at 3:25pm
(GOLDSTREAM NEWS GAZETTE) A Rosedale man thought he was doing his part to help the environment and fight global warming when he bought a Chevy Bolt.

But his latest BC Hydro bill has Brian Chwiendacz questioning his decision.

Chwiendacz was shocked to see a charge of $287.86 after paying $89.05 and $90.87 on his two previous bills.

“We charge the car at home and use our electricity,” he said. “But we were never told, ‘Oh thank you for going green, but the government will now make you pay for that.’ How does this make sense?”

