The Marxist revolution of '74: Will America repeat its horrors?

"What happened was a catastrophic revolution that really ate its own bright people. The very people who were behind the revolution were the ones who were its victims."

– Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie on the Marxist 1974 revolution that overthrew his grandfather, Ethiopia's Emperor Haile Selassie

I had the rare opportunity to interview Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, president of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, and the grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie. In my discussion, I saw a firsthand account of the mortal dangers of populations adopting socialist revolution that we should carefully consider in our own country.

Watch my exclusive interview with Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie here:

Emperor Haile Selassie was a pivotal figure for Ethiopia and the whole of Africa. He implemented several reforms such as a written constitution and land reform to accelerate agricultural development. He was world renown for his defense of his people from Italian fascist imperialism. In 1963, his creation of the Organization of African Unity sowed the seeds for solidarity and liberation of African nations from colonial rule.

In a time in which corporate media look to act as self-appointed gatekeepers of African history, it is telling that so few young Americans are informed of Emperor Haile Selassie's out-sized role in defeating fascism and colonialism in Africa. The answer lies in the fact that Emperor Selassie was a staunch defender of Christianity, a symbol of patriarchy and was murdered by socialists promising democracy.

In a now-deleted statement of beliefs page on blacklivesmatter.com, the corporate press-lauded organization declared: "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable."

As a devout Christian emperor, Selassie was a symbol of fatherhood in Africa. Just like all radical groups driven by envy and a hatred for boundaries, the Marxists who tortured and murdered an elderly Emperor Selassie in 1974 were simply living up to their global creed: Kill strong fathers first, loot the rest of the people.

This was nothing new. The Soviets who backed the overthrow of anti-colonialist Emperor Selassie were operating under the same twisted religious playbook they used to gain power in their own country. Financed by Western corporatists that benefited from preventing market competition at home and abroad, the Bolsheviks used the disaster of World War I as the animus to murder Tsar Nicholas II's family – not sparing a single young child – and take over Russia. Everything the revolutionaries complained about under the monarch – lack of food, stolen land, violent prisons, police abuse – they did tenfold in their never-ending transition to utopia.

In my interview with Prince Ermias Selassie, he recounts a similar formula for the revolutionaries in Ethiopia: "They closed all the churches. Executions were very rampant, and it didn't fare well for the Marxists. I mean, they never got the support of the people."

Today, Western corporatists and their press organs continue to sell a whitewashed view of African history that diminishes the voices of African heroes like Emperor Haile Selassie. Outlets like the New York Times live up to their legacy of covering up the crimes of Marxists like the ghastly Holdomor genocide, resulting in 12 million deaths. They amplify voices that celebrate the same anti-market, anti-freedom, anti-family sentiments that fueled the murder of Emperor Selassie.

The coprorate press does all this under the guise of social justice. Yet the only slavery the New York Times crowd will condemn are instances that took place 400 years ago. Meanwhile, they openly campaign for a candidate like former Vice President Joe Biden, who led the butchering of another independent African country, Libya, and yawn at the unleashing of a modern slave trade in that country. Indeed, the New York Times used its pages to push the public for war in Libya, as they did in Syria. Millions of people of color have been displaced, dismembered and killed as a result.

Wherever we go in history, the problem with the corporate press and their violent revolutionary foot soldiers is that they suffer the same delusion Jesus confronted in his own time from self-proclaimed authorities:

"Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You build tombs for the prophets and decorate the monuments of the righteous. And you say, 'If we had lived in the days of our fathers, we would not have been partners with them in shedding the blood of the prophets.' So you testify against yourselves that you are the sons of those who murdered the prophets."

Media elites act as if they care about vulnerable lives. They act as if they only care about facts and fairness. But the record of history shows they cover up the voices that get in the way of their religious devotion to socialism. Just like Jesus was sacrificed by a leader named Caiaphas who proclaimed, "It is better that one man die than the whole nation perish," socialist revolutionaries and their would-be myth-makers in the press believe it is better that Emperor Selassie die, and the truth of his impact with him, than the whole global project of socialism perish. They truly believe it is OK to sacrifice some, including millions in the poor and middle class, who stand in the way of their god – the all encompassing, all-seeing, all-knowing, all-caring, cradle-to-grave state.

To the young adults who have been drawn into America's acute bout with revolutionary anger, I will leave them with Prince Selassie's warning about Marxism: "I would say to them that it's very interesting to read and understand concepts, but when you live and experience it you realize how complex it is, and it's not such a black and white issue. Idealism, I think, leads to a lot of fanaticism; it's your way or the highway. That has led to a lot of problems: a lot of blind hatred, a lot of blind murders. All about … being the sacrificial lamb to justify your right and that man is God and is in charge of his own destiny, which I don't believe in."

The Marxists who killed Emperor Selassie failed. Ethiopia's churches and markets are open again and healing is underway. The revolutionaries attempting to overthrow family and faith in America will fail too. The question is, will we learn from the lessons of the past and reject sacrificial revolution at its infancy or take the long, sad path of ignorant repetition?