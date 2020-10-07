Maryland school board member who wished for Trump's death resigns

(WASHINGTON SENTINEL) – A Hagerstown, Maryland, school board member who was caught wishing for Trump's death is now resigning from her position.

The Washington County Board of Education, in Hagerstown which is situated just northwest of Washington D.C., erupted in controversy over the weekend when board member Jacqueline Fischer said that she hoped that President Donald Trump would die of the coronavirus.

In the post that caused the most consternation, Fischer wrote, "Of course Trump wouldn't wear a mask and kept posing [with] people. He is an … [expletive] who does not give a fig about anyone but himself. He could care less how many Americans die from this virus even if he is the one who expose

