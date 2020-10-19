'Massive crisis right now': Hundreds of Christians gather, many without masks

(ABC27) -- KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hundreds of Christians met up at Mill Creek Park on Saturday for a Let Us Worship Event. Kansas City marks the 45th stop for the event.

While COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many who attended the event were not wearing a mask.

“We’re in a massive crisis right now in America,” Sean Feucht, organizer of the event, said. “You have the global pandemic, you have a lot of civil unrest and you really have a lot of churches that are still closed.”

