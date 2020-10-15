Mayor claims Trump supporters want 'Christian Shariah'

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

A New Jersey mayor hurled expletives at President Donald Trump’s supporters and said those who voted for Trump seek to “enact the Christian version of Sharia Law” in a private Facebook post that became public earlier in the week.

The New Jersey Republican Party shared the text of the now-deleted post by Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver in the organization’s webpage.

“This is day one of the new SCOTUS term – the religious zealots want to enact the Christian version of Sharia law,” Driver reportedly wrote. “If you voted for the orange monster with COVID, go f--- yourself. If you plan on voting for him again, unfriend me and go f--- yourself again.”

The state GOP also called for an apology from Driver.

“President Trump earned nearly 43% of the vote amongst Mayor Driver’s constituents,” NJGOP Chairman Steinhardt wrote. “I think we all know she will never step down, but is it too much to ask for her to apologize? Her comments are bigoted and hateful and quite frankly the silence on the left speaks to the character of party leaders like Tom Malinowski and Phil Murphy who lack the courage to stand up to people in their own party.”

The Flemington mayor’s post came up in discussion during a Tuesday city council meeting, and Council Vice President Kim Tilly called for the local government body to censure Driver, New Jersey 101.5 reported.

“It’s time the council take action to hopefully prevent Mayor Driver from bringing the wrong kind of attention to an already struggling borough. I am requesting the council censure Mayor Driver,” Tilly said, according to the local outlet.

A local resident asked the Fleming mayor if she was planning to resign during the Tuesday meeting.

“I am not,” Driver responded to the constituent, according to New Jersey 101.5. She also added that voters have the choice to “not vote for me next time I’m up for election. That is your recourse.”

Driver said the New Jersey GOP unfairly cropped her Facebook post, and Republicans in the area are “triggered and clutching their peals” in a statement released to Tap into Flemington/Raritan, a local outlet.

“That they are that triggered and clutching their pearls over my being upset and angry at the threats to my LGBTQ family by a Supreme Court enabled by their support of a president who is hate-filled and unhinged every day is sad,” Driver wrote.

“It reflects their privilege that refuses to acknowledge America’s diversity and their own intolerance of anyone who disagrees with them,” the mayor continued.

