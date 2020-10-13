Media outlets pull reporters from Air Force One assignment

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A number of media outlets regularly assigned to travel with President Trump have decided to stop doing so given the White House and the campaign's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post have all decided to stop sending reporters to travel with Trump as he returns to the campaign trail with Election Day only three weeks away, according to the New York Times. As Trump departed for his first campaign event since being diagnosed with the virus and his subsequent stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he entered Air Force One, where he had to walk past the reporters designated to go with him without a mask.

“White House reporters had safety concerns and were not comfortable traveling with the president at this time,” Elisabeth Bumiller, the New York Times’s Washington bureau chief, said in a statement, while a spokeswoman for the Washington Post said, “We continue to evaluate our coverage plans.”

