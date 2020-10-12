Are men or women better doctors? Harvard study may have the answer

(STUDY FINDS) -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — If you’ve ever wondered whether gender plays a role in the quality of your healthcare, a study out of Harvard claims to have found the answer. And in this battle of the sexes, it’s the ladies who come out on top!

The study found that those who receive care at a hospital from a doctor who’s a woman are less likely to die. They’re also less likely to be hospitalized again than if they were seen by a male doctor instead.

Here’s the skinny:

Read the full story ›